Lebanon Held its eleventh meeting with the International Monetary Fund in the presence of a team from the Lebanese Central Bank, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“The meeting mainly discussed the framework for the application of public finance rules,” the statement said, adding that the Lebanese negotiating delegation was headed by Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni.

The discussions will be followed up on Tuesday, the statement, carried by National News Agency (NNA), added.

However, it noted that the negotiations “are not bound by a specific time frame, and they will be concluded as soon as possible.”

Source: NNA