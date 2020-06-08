Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated his new Iraqi counterpart Fuad Mohammed Hussein on taking office.

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, Zarif congratulated Hussein on his election as the new Foreign Minister of Iraq, and expressed pleasure with the formation of the Arab country’s cabinet.

He further highlighted the significance of the issues being pursued in the field of bilateral relations, and the necessity of implementing the agreements reached between the two sides during the Iranian president’s visit to Baghdad.

Last month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reaffirmed the country’s commitment to supporting Iraq, saying Tehran will fully back the new Iraqi government to help it serve the interests of the Iraqi nation.

Rouhani also stressed the need to boost the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, and called for the implementation of the previous agreements, including the oil pipeline and railroad projects.

Source: Mehr News Agency