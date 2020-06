The Lebanese ministry of public health issued Friday its daily report in which it announced 8 new coronavirus cases, 4 of them for locals and 4 for arrivals.

The report added that 1732 PCR tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, which resulted in a total of 1320 coronavirus cases.

The report pointed out that one new Covid-19 death was recorded, bringing the toll to 29.

Source: Al-Manar English Website