The Deputy Head of the Supreme Shiite Islamic Council in Lebanon, Ali Al-Khatib, stressed Friday that the battle waged to strike the resistance in Lebanon had been lost by those who even used the sectarian weapon in this fierce confrontation.

Sheikh Al-Khatib emphasized that the resistance and all its axis in the region have become the impenetrable fortification in face of the Israeli and takfiri enemies, confirming that any movement aimed at targeting the Resistance and its weaponry is considered an aggression on the Lebanese people.

Sheikh Al-Khatib held the United Nations responsible for the recurrent Isralei violations of the Lebanese sovereignty, denouncing the overnight air raids launched by Zionist warplanes from Lebanon’s airspace on targets in Syria.

Source: Al-Manar English Website