The Lebanese government on Thursday approved the recommendation of the Supreme Defense Council to extend the state of general mobilization till July 5 in the context of the measures taken to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

In a session held at Baabda Palace, the cabinet also decided to keep the plan of the gradual reopening of the economic sector, ordering the security agencies to cope with the violations firmly.

It is worth noting that Lebanon registered 50 new coronavirus cases, raising their total to 1306.

The cabinet formed a ministerial committee tasked to study the Caesar Act, which sanctions the Syrian government as well as individuals and entities with links to Damascus, and identify Lebanon’s attitude towards it, based on a proposal to be submitted by the foreign minister.

Source: Al-Manar English Website