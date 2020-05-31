Lebanon on Sunday registers 29 new coronavirus cases and one related death, raising total infections to 1,220.

In its daily report, Ministry of Public Health announced that 2 locals tested positive for COVID-19, adding that the 27 new cases were imported.

In the last 24 hours, 1,494 PCR tests were conducted, including 344 tests at Beirut International Airport, the report said.

Since February 21, Lebanon registered 1,220 confirmed coronavirus infections, the ministry announced.

One new death was registered over the past 24 hours, raising the total fatalities since February 21 to 27, according to the ministry.

60 people are in intensive care units across Lebanon hospitals, the report noted, adding that recovery cases reached 712.

Meanwhile, Minister of the Interior and Municipalities, Mohammad Fahmi, announced new general mobilization rules, with more businesses allowed to open, including malls.

According to a circular published on Sunday, citizens are prohibited from taking to the streets between midnight until 5:00 a.m. everyday, previously set at 7:00 p.m.

However, gyms, public parks, nightclubs, and nurseries will still remain closed in the coming stage, pending the decision of the Ministry of Interior.

As for traffic regulations, cars with plates ending in even numbers are still only allowed to be driven on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and cars with plates ending with odd numbered plates on the alternate days. All cars are allowed to be driven on Sundays.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA