A Lebanese Army Intelligence patrol unit arrested three Sudanese nationals in the locality of Khalit Wardeh in Aita al-Shaab in the South on Friday evening, as they were attempting to cross the technical fence into occupied Palestine from Lebanon, the Army Directorate said in a statement today.

The Army also arrested two other Sudanese for the same reason in the town of Houla, as they were preparing to enter the occupied Palestinian territories, the statement added.

Investigations with the detainees have begun under the supervision of the concerned judiciary.

Source: NNA