The Israeli occupation army opened fire and attacked three Lebanese shepherds in three different border areas in Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba in an attempt to expel them from their workplaces.

it is worth noting that these incidents recur continuously in the border area, which shows the Israeli enemy’s fear of the Lebanese shepherds activity.

Meanwhile, in a provocative move, the Zionist enemy troops accompanied a number of Lebanese collaborators to the border posts.

A large number of Lahd militiamen and traitors escaped into the occupied Palestinian territories upon the liberation of most of the Lebanese territories from the Israeli occupation in 2000.

Lahd militiamen collaborated with the Israeli enemy during the occupation period, commuting horrific crimes against their fellow Lebanese.

Source: Al-Manar English Website