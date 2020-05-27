Lebanese Ministry of Finance announced that the seventh meeting with the International Monetary Fund was held on Wednesday.

“The Lebanese negotiating delegation, chaired by Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, held its seventh meeting with the International Monetary Fund,” the Media Office of the said in a statement.

BDL Governor, Riad Salameh attended the meeting on top of a team from the Central Bank, National News Agency (NNA) cited the statement as saying.

The meeting with the IMF continued discussions over the Capital Control Law, with discussions to be resumed tomorrow, the statement added.

Source: NNA