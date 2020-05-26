The number of infections with coronavirus has risen to 121 as the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 15 new cases have been reported among the Syrian citizens, who recently came back home via Syrian flights from several countries.

9 of the new cases were among the Syrians who came back from Kuwait, 5 from Sudan and 1 from the UAE.

On Monday, 20 new cases were registered among the Syrian citizens who recently came back home from several countries.

On Sunday, the Ministry announced that 4 more cases have recovered raising the number of recoveries to 41.

The number of deaths from coronavirus is 4.

The Ministry has not registered any local coronavirus case since the beginning of May.

On March 22, the first case of Coronavirus was registered in Syria for a person who had come from abroad.

Source: SANA