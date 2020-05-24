Grand Jaafarite Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan delivered Sunday the sermon of Eid Al-Fitr, stressing that the Lebanese state system established by President Bechara El-Khoury and Prime Minister Riad El-Solh has expired.



Sheikh Qabalan stressed that the Lebanese state must be restructured because it has been established to serve foreign powers and sectarian interests, adding that the constitutions itself is corrupted.

Grand Jaafarite Muftialso called on the Lebanese government to contact the Syrian autrhorities in order to address the displaced Syrian’s crisis, warning against following all the orders of the international Monetary Fund.

Source: Al-Manar English Website