Lebanon recorded on Saturday 11 new coronavirus cases, raising the total infections nationwide to 1097.

In its daily report, Ministry of Public Health announced that 5 local cases were reported in the last 24 hours, noting that the other six infections were imported cases.

The report said that 2,204 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, noting that of them 572 tests were carried for Lebanese expats by the ministry’s teams at Beirut International Airport.

The ministry said that the number of recoveries reached 687, noting that 68 of the patients are at hospitals.

It added that no new fatalities were recorded, keeping the death toll at 26.

Repatriation Flights

Meanwhile, seven MEA flights were to arrive home on Saturday afternoon, carrying more Lebanese expatriates wishing to return from abroad, as part of the evacuation plan set by the Lebanese government to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The flights are carrying Lebanese expats from Larnaca, Doha, Paris, Moscow, Abidjian, London and Maputo in Mozambique.

The Paris and London flights will be carrying passengers on transit from the United States, Canada and South America, National News Agency (NNA) reported.

PCR testing will be conducted, and the necessary protective measures will be taken, as per the instructions of the Ministry of Public Health, the agency added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA