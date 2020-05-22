Forces of the US-led “international coalition” continued acts of kidnapping of citizens in areas where QSD groups are positioned, arresting a person from al-Shahil village in Deir Ezzor southeastern countryside on Friday.

Civil sources told SANA reporter that helicopters of the international coalition carried out an airdrop on al-Shahil village over the past hours after surrounding the village by QSD groups, abducting a person in al-Shabaka neighborhood in the village and taking him to an unknown destination, which caused panic among locals, especially women and children.

Source: SANA