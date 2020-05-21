The Lebanese cabinet approved on Thursday the recommendation of the Supreme Defense Council to extend the state of general mobilization till June 7 over the coronavirus outbreak.

It is worth noting that Lebanon recorded Thursday 63 new infection cases, raising total to 1024.

After its the regular session at the Grand Serail, the information minister Manal Abdul Samad announced the decision, adding that the cabinet discussed also the economic policy.

Abdul Samad pointed out that the BDL governor Riad Salameh expressed readiness to intervene in the market in order to protect the Lebanese Pound based on an agreement with the prime minister Hassan Diab.

Source: Al-Manar English Website