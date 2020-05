63 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded within the last 24 hours in Lebanon, 27 of which detected among the freshly repatriated citizens, as indicated by the Ministry of Public Health in its daily report on Thursday.

The national coronavirus tally stands at 1024 to date, while the toll of death from the novel disease remains at 26.

2147 PCR tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, according to the report which kept the number of recoveries at 663.

Source: Al-Manar English Website