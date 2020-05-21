The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) hails the Palestinian people for not wavering in their struggles to end Israel’s US- and UK-backed occupation of their homeland, saying the developments on the ground today show the strategy of resistance — pioneered by Iran — will speed up the downfall of the regime and liberation of al-Quds.

In a statement issued on the eve of the International Quds Day, the IRGC said the occasion — which is an initiative of late founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini — played a decisive role in efforts to keep the Muslim world and the entire world community focused on the Palestinian cause over the past decades.

Palestine, the IRGC, added still tops the list of issues of prime importance facing the region, the Muslim world and the entire international community “72 years into the official occupation of the Palestinian land by the Zionists on the back of a conspiracy by evil Britain and criminal America.”

Preparations are underway in Muslim states and elsewhere to mark the International Quds Day, which is commemorated every year on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in a show of support for the Palestinians against the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation and atrocities.

It underlines the Palestinians’ right to return to their homeland after decades of displacement by Israel, which began alleging existence in 1948 after overrunning their lands during a Western-backed war.

This year’s Quds Day is, however, different. Street rallies, a trademark of the annual occasion, have been cancelled in many world countries, including Iran, due to a deadly coronavirus pandemic, and replaced mainly with online events.

The IRGC further hailed the crucial role of its martyred commander of its Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in strengthening the resistance front with an ultimate goal of eliminating the “cancerous tumor” of Israel.

The statement highlighted the coincidence of this year’s Quds Day with an Israeli scheme to annex parts of the West Bank as part of US President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “deal of the century.”

The two “dangerous” plots are the outcome of the terrorist and criminal US regime’s backing for the Zionist entity as well as the silence of the reactionary regimes in the region, said the IRGC, but stressed that the schemes will lead nowhere and only help Israel’s “death clock tick faster.”

The realities on the ground and the developments unfolding behind the scenes indicate that “the resistance axis’ strategy, pioneered by the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Palestinian Intifada (Uprising) until the end of occupation, has brought about decisive achievements” and will, in the future, accelerate the collapse of the Israeli regime and failure the “deal of the century,” the statement added.

It said although the coronavirus pandemic has affected this year’s Quds Day events, there are signs that the “promised” liberation of al-Quds from Israeli occupation is imminent, and that the formation of a new Middle East free from “Israeli virus” and the “deadly microbe of America” will grab the headlines in the future, God willing.

Source: Press TV