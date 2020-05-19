US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has advised “morbidly obese” President Donald Trump, who has a heart condition and takes drugs to reduce high cholesterol, of taking hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for the coronavirus caused disease COVID-19.

“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say,” Pelosi told CNN in an interview on Monday.

“So, I think that it’s not a good idea,” she said.

Trump said earlier in the day that he had been using the malaria drug for the past week and a half after one of his personal valets tested positive for the coronavirus.

Scientists say there is lack of evidence that hydroxychloroquine, which is known to not be not suitable for heart patients, is even effective against the novel coronavirus behind the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump, however, has reportedly touted the drug as a surefire drug for the disease.

“Here’s my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it,” Trump said on Monday. “So far, I seem to be OK.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized Trump’s for taking the medicine as being “reckless” and causing danger for the public by pushing people to take it.

“I know him saying he is taking it, whether he is or not, is reckless, reckless, reckless. It gives people false hope, has people avoid real medical attention, and can actually cause them trouble. It is just dangerous what he did,” Schumer told MSNBC.

