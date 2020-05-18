Lebanon registered on Monday 20 new coronavirus cases, with 18 of them were among foreign domestic workers who reside in Lebanon.

In its daily report, Ministry of Public Health announced that 2 new coronavirus cases were recorded among Lebanese locals while the 18 others are Bangladeshi workers, noting that the country now has 931 total cases.

The report said that zero cases were reported among expats who had returned home recently as part of repatriation operation approved by the government.

The ministry said that in the last 24 hours 608 PCRT tests were conducted for residents, while, other 337 tests were carried out for expats.

It added that recovery cases reached 251, while the death toll of the contagious COVID-19 disease was still at 26 after no new fatalities were reported over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 7 flights were planned to land in Beirut International airport on Monday, as part of the third phase of operation to repatriate Lebanese expatriates stranded in corona-hit countries.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that the seven flights were to carry Lebanese passengers from Larnaca, Riyadh, Paris, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and London.

Lebanon began to again gradually reopen businesses on Monday following four days of full lockdown.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the “partial reopening” of the country in a speech on Sunday evening, calling on the Lebanese to “be vigilant, to maintain social distancing, and to adhere to prevention and protection guidelines”.

“We do not want this stage to turn into a nightmare,” he added.

In a decree, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday that the nightly curfew from 7pm to 5am would remain as well as a system to allow odd and even number plate cars on the road on alternate days. All cars can be driven on Sunday.

The Interior Ministry said restaurants and cafes can open at 50 per cent capacity but forbid them from serving the narguileh, or water pipe.

