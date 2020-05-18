MTV Channel, whose owner Michel El-Murr is charged in Lebanon with running illegal telecommunication and internet service operators and embezzling public funds, promoted two days ago a draft congress resolution prepared by Senator Ted Cruz to halt assistance to any “pro-Hezbollah” government in Lebanon.

In the beginning of May, MTV warned the Lebanese of an imminent Israeli aggression to target Hezbollah precision-guided missiles.

It is worth noting that the resolution has not been announced yet, which raises questions about the sources of MTV that is instigating against the Lebanese government during decisive negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper