The Chinese Ambassador to the Zionist entity Du Wei, 58, was found dead in his Herzliya residence on Sunday morning, an Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry official confirmed.

The Jerusalem Post reported that occupation police were in his home and investigating.

The Chinese embassy, however, said that it cannot confirm the reports as of yet.

According to the Ynet news site, aides tried to wake Du and found him in his bed, not breathing.

Israeli Army Radio said that “at the moment, there are no signs of violence, leading investigators to believe that Wei passed from a heart attack.”

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said director-general Yuval Rotem spoke with deputy ambassador Dai Yuming and expressed his condolences, adding that the ministry would provide any assistance it could.

The ambassador’s death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in the Zionist entity and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Israeli media