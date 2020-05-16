Hezbollah Media Relations Department denied, in a statement issued on Saturday, the media report which claimed that the part had early eliminated MP Gebran Bassil and head of Marada Movement Sleiman Frangieh from the presidential race.

Hezbollah is not concerned the recent article published in Al-Liwaa Newspaper on Friday, May 15, 2020, the Media Relations confirmed.

Hezbollah reiterated it does not have any close or well-informed sources or any similar media formats, urging media outlets to maintain utmost accuracy when publishing news, and to avoid using such “formulas” in their issued comments, articles and reports.

Source: Al-Manar English Website