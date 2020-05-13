Lebanon registered on Wednesday 8 new coronavirus cases, raising the total infections nationwide to 878.

In its daily report, Ministry of Public Health announced that 5 Lebanese residents and 3 expatriates who returned home recently have tested positive for COVID-19 contagious disease.

It put the tally of infections since the first coronavirus cases was recorded on February 21 at 878.

The ministry said that a total of 1413 PCR tests were conducted for residents in the last 24 hours, noting that other 12 tests were carried out for expats.

No coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the report noted, keeping the death toll at 26.

Furthermore, the number of recovery cases reached 236, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, a four-day full lockdown will take effect tonight at 7:00 p.m. (Beirut time), and will last till dawn on Monday. The government approved the lockdown earlier on Tuesday after a hike in the number of new coronavirus cases.

On the other hand, Lebanon will resume an operation to repatriate Lebanese expats on Thursday. Between 11,000 and 12,000 Lebanese expats stranded in corona-hit countries around the world are to arrive in Beirut in the third phase of repatriation operation that will last from May 14 till May 24.

