The General Directorate of Islamic Endowments in Lebanon on Wednesday announced the suspension of Friday prayer “for this week only” after a recent surge in Covid-19 cases across Lebanon. Under the guidance of Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, the General Directorate of Religious Endowments called on imams and mosque preachers to pray for God on Thursday 14/05/2020 afternoon in all Lebanese mosques to “lift the Coronavirus pandemic that has befallen the world.”

The mufti’s call comes in implementation of the Human Brotherhood Agreement signed by Sheikh Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, and Pope Francis, in Abu Dhabi, back in February 2019.

Source: NNA