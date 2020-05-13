China expresses its resolute protest against US lawmakers’ bill on sanctions against China over the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday.

“The bill, introduced by several US senators, absolutely neglects facts. They want to start the investigation with a presumption of guilt, to shift their responsibility for the failure in the fight against the epidemic on China. This is not possible. We express our resolute protest,” Zhao said at a briefing.

Some members of the Trump administration, including the president himself, and several US media outlets have consistently put the blame on China amid the coronavirus pandemic, slamming the country for what they consider to be its poor performance during the crisis, while also accusing the country of data concealment and even creating the virus.

China has repeatedly dismissed these claims and called on the international community to stop shifting responsibility for wasting time it had to prepare for the pandemic onto others.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also stated that the novel coronavirus originated in animals before being transferred to humans and so far, there is no available evidence that shows the virus was created in a lab.

Source: Sputnik