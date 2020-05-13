The Zionist military analyst Alon Ben David considered that the Israeli power and technological development failed to the confront Hezbollah spirit, stressing that the Palestinians learned from the Lebanese Resistance that obtaining concessions from the Israelis requires inflicting losses upon them.

Ben David indicated that the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000 was a sign of weakness, adding that this argument has not been settled yet.

Source: Al-Manar English Website