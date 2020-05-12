Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Mohammad Raad reiterated the resistance movement’s support to the current government, underlining importance of cooperation between political powers in order to face different forms of challenges.

In an interview with Al-Nour radio station on Monday, MP Raad called on the government to deal with the issues of hike in prices and manipulation in dollar exchange rate.

He noted, meanwhile, that Hezbollah can’t be considered a sponsor of the financial recovery plan recently approved by the government.

“Hezbollah considers this plan as an available choice, especially that it resorts to the International Monetary Fund” MP Raad said, warning that IMF is influenced by the US.

In this context, he said that Hezbollah has other alternatives to the plan.

“We can’t work away from the government and our partners in the government are not convinced with our alternative plans,” MP Raad told “Politics Today” program.

On the other hand, he stressed that the resistance will repel all violations that target the Lebanese sovereignty, noting that one of the major challenges in front of the resistance supporters today is the economic challenge.

Source: Al-Manar English Website