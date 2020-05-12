Lebanese government is to impose a full lockdown in the country for several days over a recent hike in local coronavirus cases.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan told Al-Joumhouria daily on Monday that the government is heading for a full lockdown for several days at the end of this week.

The minister slammed the irresponsibility of a number of citizens who have been in the last weeks not abiding by anti-corona and social distancing measures.

“This recklessness may indicate that things may get out of control and that we may return back to square one,” Hasan told the daily.

Meanwhile on Monday, local media reported that the government will impose a 4-day lockdown, starting from Wednesday night till Sunday night.

Lebanon recorded on Monday 14 new coronavirus cases, 12 of them were local cases. Earlier on Sunday 36 cases were registered, with 23 of them were domestic cases.

Number of domestic cases has been decreasing, with the health ministry recording for two times zero cases earlier this month. However, as the government went ahead with operation to repatriate Lebanese expats and as it approved a plan to ease restrictions related to the pandemic, a rise in the domestic cases has been registered.

