Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, said Monday that the tainted fuel case was “political” and that the judicial system was “politicized,” adding that the director general of Lebanon oil installations will appear before the judiciary.

“The tainted fuel dossier is political because the side and judges that raised it are known,” Frangieh told a news conference.

“In the fuel case, there are 6 ministers from the Free Patriotic Movement; doesn’t any of these bear any responsibility?” he asked.

“Our conscience is very clear, and the judiciary will decide whether Sarkis Hleis is guilty or not,” he said.

“The judicial system is politicized, but Sarkis Hleis will appear before justice, just not the justice of Gebran Bassil,” he added.

“Lebanon is not an oil country and there is no trace of gas; the real FPM does not exist anymore,” he said.

“I am here if they have an issue with me; if they want war then let it be, and if they want peace then I am ready,” he underlined.

Source: NNA