The Lebanese Health Minister Dr. Hamad Hasan told Al-Manar TV he would ask the government to announce a full lockdown for 48 hours if the coronavirus infection cases keep remarkably increasing.

Dr. Hasan added that the coronavirus ministerial panel decided to reduce the flights repatriating the Lebanese expatriates from the pandemic-hit countries.

Lebanon has recently witnessed a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus infection cases as total reached 809 during the past 24 hours.

Source: Al-Manar English Website