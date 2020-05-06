Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Mohammad Raad voiced the movement support to the financial recovery plan approved by the Lebanese Government last week.

During a meeting at Baabda Presidential Palace on Wednesday, MP Raad said the plan was systematic.

“We support the financial recovery plan since we are in a deepening crisis,” MP Raad said, noting that the plan is “systematic and based on numbers and studies organized by specialists.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker warned that Lebanon’s sovereignty should be preserved during talks with international sides who are offering the country loans and aids.

“We support the unconditional aids,” he was quoted by Al-Manar reporter.

Source: Al-Manar English Website