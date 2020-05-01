The Palestinian resistance movement, Islamic Jihad, denounced Germany’s decision to ban Hezbollah and label it as a terrorist organization, considering that it reflects Berlin’s yield to the US -Israeli pressures.

In a statement, the resistance movement considered that the ban decision turns Germany to be more bias in favor of the Israeli enemy which commits terror atrocities and destabilizes the whole region.

Islamic Jihad voiced solidarity with Hezbollah, describing it as one of the basic resistance props in face of the Israeli aggression.

Source: Al-Manar English Website