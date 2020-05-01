“As the atrocities of the aggression push Yemen on the brink of the worst humanitarian crisis, coupled w/ COVID19, the British government has profited from the arms export to the KSA & left the blood of innocent Yemenis on its hands,” Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

“The UK must stand on the right side of history!,” he added.

Mousavi earlier said unity among Yemeni groups and holding comprehensive political talks among different groups is the only way to establish stability in Yemen, adding that Iran supports united Yemen and preserving its territorial integrity.

Referring to the latest developments in southern Yemen, Mousavi said that based on its principled policy, Iran supports preserving territorial integrity of Yemen.

He added that such measures will not help solve current problems in Yemen but will make the situation more complicated.