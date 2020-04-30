Cautious calm prevailed on Thursday in Lebanese cities of Tripoli and Sidon following a night of riots followed by arrest campaign carried out by Lebanese Army.

In the northern city of Tripoli, protesters angered over a spiraling economic crisis hurled stones and Molotov cocktails on banks branches in the city, destroying public properties and prompting the Lebanese Army to fire tear gas bombs to disperse demonstrators.

National News Agency (NNA) reported 42 injuries during overnight clashes, noting that 19 of them are in the ranks of the Lebanese Army.

Al-Manar correspondent in Tripoli reported that the Army made several arrests in the city, detaining a number of protesters who were involved in riots.

Elsewhere in the southern city of Sidon, protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at Central Bank branch and other bank branches.

The NNA reported that the Army arrested seven protesters who were engaged in overnight clashes and riots.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned against ‘malicious’ plan to create rift between the Army and the Lebanese citizens, noting that it is the right of people to protests, but stressing that such demonstrations should be peaceful.

Furthermore, protests were reported in Beirut’s Hamra Street and Shuhada Square in Beirut Downtown late Wednesday.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA