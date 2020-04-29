Iran announced on Wednesday that novel coronavirus recovery cases neared 74,000 out of nearly 94,000 infections.

In a daily press briefing, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that 73,791 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

According to him, in the past 24 hours, 1,073 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Iran, increasing the total number of infections to 93,657.

Jahanpour added that 80 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,957.

There were 2,965 people in intensive care, the spokesman noted, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

So far, 453,386 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, Jahanpour added.

Source: Iranian media