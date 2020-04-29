“The US must spot applying its conspiracy plots against the Iranian nation who has its name on this gulf and has protected it in history,” Rouhani said.

“The Iranian nation and soldiers beside the IRGC, Armed and Basiji forces will continue protecting the Persian Gulf,” he underlined.

Elsewhere, in his remarks, he addressed Iran’s capability in coping with the coronavirus.

The Iranian President said that Iran has been able to complete a social distancing scheme and then smart distancing scheme to curb the virus spread. The country has been able to commence exports of anti-coronavirus products, he added.