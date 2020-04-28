Presidents of Iran and South Africa discussed ways to stand against the US sanctions, share the experiences and information in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic and contribute to peace in Syria and Yemen.

In a telephone conversation, President Hassan Rouhani and his counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa called for the expansion of economic and trade ties between the two countries, stressing the need to share experiences and information in the battle against the coronavirus, and weighed plans for health and scientific cooperation between the two nations in dealing with the disease.

The Presidents of Iran and South Africa also stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation in countering US’ anti-human sanctions, as well as inhumane crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people, and to work for peace and stability in Syria and Yemen.

Rouhani also referred to the illegal and inhumane actions of the United States against the Iranian nation, adding, ” Unfortunately, in a situation where we are facing the epidemic of coronavirus in the world and views should be changed towards relations with countries, the United States is stepping up illegal sanctions against the Iranian people and is violating global health regulations in addition to international law, and even preventing the exchange of healthcare products for Iran.”

Referring to South Africa’s membership as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Rouhani stressed, “We expect the United Nations and the international community to emphasize more on opposing US unilateralism and illegal sanctions against Iran.”

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also stressed, “We are fully aware of the illegal actions of the United States against Iran and we will continue to support Iran.”

“Now is the time to work together against the common enemy (coronavirus), and now is not the time to impose sanctions and increase pressure on other nations,” he said.

Source: Mehr and Tasnim news agencies