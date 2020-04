The Lebanese court issued its verdict against Chairman of MTV Channel and “Studio Vision” Company, Michel Gabriel El Murr, after trying him on charges of public funds embezzlement and tax evasion.

El Murr and his company, Studio Vision, were sentenced to one year in jail and forced to pay 2,470,364,05 L.L. as a fine in accordance with the issued verdict.

To read a detailed report about El Murr’s case, click here.

Source: Al-Manar English Website