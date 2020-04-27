Three Syrian civilians were martyred and four others were wounded as Syrian Army air defenses repelled an Israeli missile aggression over the capital, Damascus, early at dawn on Monday.

Three civilians were martyred and four others were injured, including a child, as a result of shrapnel of Israeli missile aggression that fell on houses of the people in l-Hujaira and Al-Adliya towns in Damascus countryside, SANA news agency reported.

It said that the aggression was launched aggression from over Lebanese airspace, adding that most of the missiles were downed.

The Syrian agency quoted a military source as saying that at 4:55 a.m. Israeli warplanes, from over southern Lebanon, fired a number of missiles towards Syrian territory.

“The air defenses immediately responded to the hostile missiles and shot down most of them,” the source added.

The missiles which reached, according to the source, caused some material damages, but no human casualties.

Israeli occupation military did not comment on the aggression. However, it repeatedly launches strikes using the Lebanese airspace.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett hinted that the military was poised to take action in Syria.

“Keep your ears open. We’ve gone from a policy of blocking [Iran] to pushing it out,” Bennett told the 103FM radio station on Sunday, as quoted by Israeli media.

It is the third Israeli aggression on Syria in the past 10 days.

Source: SANA and Israeli media