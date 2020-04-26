Minister of Public Health Hamad Hassan maintained, Sunday, that the government will not miss the opportunity to supply its hospitals with the necessary equipments and personnel.

He stressed that “the government will not miss the opportunity to provide government hospitals with the necessary equipments and personnel needed to keep pace with the supply and rehabilitation of government hospitals to meet the challenges of the stage.”

Hassan’s words came during his handing over of two respirators and a portable x-ray machine to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Baalbek Governmental Hospital, Dr. Hassan Yahfofi.

Source: NNA