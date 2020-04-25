Lebanon registers on Saturday 8 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths related to the contagion, Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced.

In its daily report, the ministry said that the total number of novel coronavirus in Lebanon since the first case was detected on February 21 reached 704 on Saturday, after 8 new people tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the contagious virus.

One case of the eight belongs to a Lebanese expatriate who came to Lebanon recently, while the other seven are from the residents, the report said, adding that 1130 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2 new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll nationwide to 24, the ministry added.

The number of recovery cases reached 140, according to the report.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Health Ministry Website