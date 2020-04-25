The number of people who have died of COVID-19 in the United States has increased by 3,332 within the past 24 hours to 51,017, Johns Hopkins University said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has increased over the past day by 28,819 to 890,524.

A day earlier, the US registered 2,139 coronavirus fatalities.

The United States leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 195,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Source: AFP