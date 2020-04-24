The Lebanese Higher Defense Council convened at Baabda Palace on Friday to discuss the anti-coronavirus measures, recommending an extension of the state of the general mobilization and a five-stage reopening plan.

In a statement, the council announced a gradual ease of the coronavirus lockdown, announcing that the various economic sectors would reopen based on its health environment and level of crowdedness.

The statement mentioned that the five reopening stages are distributed over the following dates: April 7, May 4, May 11, May 25, and June 8.

The council’s session, chaired by President Michel Aoun and attended by PM Hassan Diab and the concerned ministers as well as the chiefs of the competent authorities, is followed by the cabinet’s one which, in turn, is expected to approve the above-mentioned recommendation.

