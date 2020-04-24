Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Friday visited the Ministry of Defense and Army Commandment, accompanied by his advisors Khodr Taleb and Hussein Kaafarani. He was received by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Zeina Akar, Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Army, General Joseph Aoun, Member Officers of the Military Council and Vice-Chiefs of Staff.

After the welcome ceremony, Prime Minister Diab met with the Minister of Defense in her office, before heading to the office of the Armed Forces Commander where they also held a meeting. Subsequently, PM Diab visited the Operations Room of the Army command, in the presence of high-ranked officers, where he was briefed on Army missions on the Lebanese territory.

The Prime Minister later went to the General Njeim Room. At this occasion, he said the following statement, before Brigades and Regiments Chiefs:

The genuine presence of honor, sacrifice and loyalty translates into a deeper significance within your minds, over your shoulders and on your chest. This shows your faith the nation of your dreams…a nation up to the level of your pure affiliation.

Good morning,

Every moment I spent here, throughout this place filled with the odor of martyrdom, will remain a candle that illuminates the darkness of the night that is hovering over Lebanon. This candle will light my way for building a powerful and fair State. Deep inside, I am aware that the train of this journey, moving on a sinuous path, is in need of your arms that provide priceless protection, free sacrifice, relentless defense and eager protection, showing no signs of faltering or fatigue.

In all the difficult times, the military establishment remained a model for national unity, uncontaminated by religious and sectarian conflicts.

The army is the flag bearer, it is Lebanon’s shield, it is the guardian of national unity, and it is the safety valve that preserves stability.

Today, I am happy to be here among you, to pay tribute first to this brave, honest, patriotic leader, and to each of you, officers and non-commissioned officers, for your role in preserving the country, as you contribute to building the state of institutions.

I know you have many concerns, but be confident that I am committed to protecting the Lebanese army, for I believe in its role and I am convinced that it constitutes the solid ground upon which the pillars of the state can be built.

The interest of the army is a national necessity, and when we secure the conditions that provide comfort for army staff, we thereby lay the foundation for the well-being of the Lebanese people.

We typically rely on you to prevent those who tamper with the security of our homeland from achieving their plans; in fact, you are keeping a watchful eye on security and safety. You know that I have a great deal of confidence in you, and that the trust Lebanese people have placed in you is a responsibility you carry carefully, and for which you carry a heavy burden.

God bless you… and bless Lebanon!

Long-live Lebanon!

Finally, Prime Minister Diab paid a visit to Shukri Ghanem barracks in Fayyadieh, accompanied by Deputy PM, Minister Akar, and General Aoun, where he inspected the call centre for the distribution of social aid, affiliated to the Directorate of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC). He was also briefed by Member of the Military Council, Brigadier General Elias Chamieh, CIMIC Chief Brigadier General Elie Abi Rached, and Head of Lebanese Mine Action Center (LMAC), Brigadier General Jihad Bachaalani about the Center’s work in social aid distribution. PM praised the efforts of the Center’s members and highlighted the importance of the military institution’s role in this context.

