Lebanon’s security forces arrested at night, Mazin Harfoush, the perpetrator of the ill-fated Baakline shooting spree, which claimed the lives of ten of the town’s locals in Ainbal, Al-Chouf region.

Initial investigations with the murderer revealed that he had killed his brother, Fawzi, in Nahr Baakline, in addition to his wife, Manal, who will be buried today in their hometown of Baakline, NNA reporter said on Thursday.

Source: NNA