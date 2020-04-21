Minister of Public Health, Dr. Hamad Hassan, on Tuesday joined the launch of the random PCR testing procedure across Lebanon — to be implemented by the Ministry of Public Health’s medical teams.

This is an essential phase of the implementation of the COVID-19 containment plan, which requires conducting random PCR checks in various Lebanese regions.

“Young volunteers highly contribute to the much-needed hope and bright future that we seek for Lebanon,” the Minister said, adding that these volunteers included groups concerned with health affairs from various Lebanese regions, especially the Muslim Doctors Association, the Islamic Health Organization, and the “Message” Scout Association, in addition to all the medical staff, civil societies, municipalities, and municipal unions.

“In the name of the Lebanese people, we thank them for the bright image they have provided to Lebanon, and the positive cooperation between the civil society and official departments,” the Minister added.

“The most important thing of all is that their efforts have been directly reaching our people depriving any political party from the ability to invest in this effort, or make use of it, to serve political goals,” Hassan added.

Source: NNA