According to media reports, locals in the Syrian city of Al-Qamishli confronted a US military convoy, obliging it to back off.

The reports added that the convoy was composed of 4 vehicles, noting that US warplanes were flying over the scene.

It is worth noting that Al-Qamishli locals always detect the movement of the US military convoys and block their ways whenever possible.

Source: Al-Manar English Website