Public Health Minister, Hamad Hassan, held a series of meetings on Friday with the Ministry’s team members, prior to distributing the medical aids that Lebanon received from China and Qatar to help combat the Corona epidemic, which include 3000 PCR examinations and two hundred thermometers from China, and eleven Tons of PPE kits for those working in the medical sector and other medical supplies from Qatar.

In this connection, the increased number of daily PCR exams and the distribution of medical supplies to government hospitals will begin tomorrow, within the plan set by the Ministry of Public Health. The plan focuses particularly on increasing the number of examinations and random samples in various regions, which will allow for determining the stage of the epidemic and taking appropriate decisions in light of the results.

Minister Hamad seized the opportunity to commend the “exceptional efforts demonstrated by the Health Ministry’s work teams since the start of the implementation of the national plan to combat the epidemic, working continuously and until late hours and on holidays, to closely monitor the proper implementation of said plan in a way that serves the interests of the country and all citizens in various Lebanese regions.”

