Minister of Industry, Imad Hoballah, said during an interview with “Voice of Lebanon” Radio Station, on Saturday, that the general mobilization will continue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but the closure of departments and institutions cannot last long.

“The government is examining the possibility of gradually reopening businesses with the adoption of preventive measures, because citizens’ safety is our top priority,” Hoballah said.

With regards to the industrial sector, Hoballah referred to the former ministers who assumed the portfolio of the Ministry of Industry and their approved policies, which led to undermining the industrial sector and resulted in huge losses.

He also stressed the importance of the economic reform plan, declaring that the government and the Ministry of Industry are making great efforts in cooperation with the Central Bank and other banks to ensure sufficient liquidity for the purchase of raw materials.

Hoballah concluded that “the industry is a primary incentive to seek internal or external support from investment and financing funds; however, this support is linked to the government’s reform plan based on transparency, good governance and stopping corruption.”

