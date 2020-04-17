On April 11, 1996, the Israeli enemy started a large scale aggression on Lebanon, targeting the residential areas and inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The Israeli prime minister then vowed securing the northern settlements and preventing Hezbollah from firing missiles at them, regardless of the Israeli attacks on the Lebanese civilians.

In response, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed that the Resistance would bombard the occupation settlements in northern Palestine, highlighting the Lebanese losses inflicted by Israeli aggression.

After a 16-day confrontation, the Israeli enemy failed to prevent the Resistance from responding to its aggression and yielded a to an international pact that recognizes Hezbollah right to strike the Zionist settlements in case ‘Israel’ attacks the Lebanese civilians.

This video shows more:

Source: Al-Manar English Website