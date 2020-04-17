Iran’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said his organization is on the verge of curbing the novel coronavirus epidemic in most of the country’s provinces, as the deaths caused by the virus dropped for fourth day in a row.

The Iranian Health Ministry proudly announces that the heavy wave of coronavirus pandemic has been managed across the country, Namaki said in a letter in response to a critical op-ed article in an Iranian newspaper.

“We are on the verge of containing and controlling (the disease) in the majority of provinces.”

The minister highlighted Iran’s successful handling of the coronavirus in comparison with the serious harms that the pandemic has done to the world countries which are equipped with money, technology and tools.

The Islamic Republic owes its success to the employment of scientific methods to handle the disease, the public cooperation and people’s move to observe the health tips and stay home, Namaki said, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

He noted that the Health Ministry is constantly monitoring the effects of the gradual reopening of businesses on the number of new infection cases and fatalities, stressing that the previous restrictions will be immediately enforced again as soon as any negative impact on the management of the epidemic is noticed.

Iran Fatalities Drop

Meanwhile on Friday, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianous Jahanpour said that 89 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours. The two-digit number is the fourth one in a row.

The l death toll of the contagious disease now stands at 4,958, the spokesman said, according to Mehr news agency.

He noted that 1,499 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in the country in the past day, increasing the total number the coronavirus patients at 79,494.

So far, 54,060 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Jahanpour added, noting that some 3,563 patients are in critical condition.

Source: Iranian media